Managers tip eurozone debt rally to continue after ECB action
Fund managers and economists are turning more bullish on eurozone debt and asset-backed securities after the European Central Bank (ECB) cut rates to a new historic low.
Is 2014 the year of 'escape velocity'?
QUICKFIRE Q&A
AXA IM's Hayes: New LTRO 'would not be game-changer'
A fresh long-term refinancing operation (LTRO) launched by the European Central Bank (ECB) will not have as significant an impact as those seen in 2012, according to AXA Sterling Strategic Bond manager Nick Hayes.
Should we lower our eurozone expectations?
Following six consecutive months of contraction, the eurozone successfully returned to growth in Q2 this year, with GDP increasing at a better-than-expected rate of +0.3% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).
How ECB action transformed bond landscape
FIXED INCOME
Causer: The financial crisis - past, present and future
Paul Causer, co-head of fixed interest and co-manager of the Invesco Perpetual Global Financial Capital fund, looks at what has been done over the past year to tackle the problems in the financials sector.
Policy intervention at root of bond market problems - TwentyFour
Bond markets are set to stay correlated to equity markets, according to Mark Holman at TwentyFour Asset Management.
Liontrust duo reveal long and short calls driving European Absolute Alpha
Liontrust Asset Management's James Inglis-Jones have revealed some of the key long and short positions they have in European stocks, which are driving the European Absolute Alpha fund.
Central bankers to the UK's rescue - again
Juan Valenzuela gives his thoughts on the impact of the latest round of QE in the UK and abroad.
One to Watch: BlackRock Continental European Income
BlackRock's Continental European Income fund was launched in May last year at a time when Europe was the last place many investors wanted to be, but this was part of the appeal, according to fund manager Alice Gaskell.
The five key issues to shape the rest of 2012
Guy Monson, CIO & managing partner at Sarasin & Partners, looks beyond the eurozone and identifies the other key themes that will affect investment decisions over the next six months.
Who will be the US high yield winners?
HIGH YIELD
Strategic bond managers: Our asset allocation moves
FIXED INCOME
Why Spanish bond yield spike may not spell disaster for Europe
Investors have suggested the eurozone crisis has not yet reached another critical stage, despite a €100bn bailout of Spanish banks failing to prevent the country's borrowing costs reaching record highs.
The Absolute Return route to success in Europe
ABSOLUTE RETURNS
Absolute return managers: What is shaping our funds
ABSOLUTE RETURNS
Fresh look at Eastern Europe
ON EMs
Good reporting season v economic turmoil
ON EUROPE
China vs the US
WORLD LEADERS
Are we set for another 2011?
ON UK GROWTH
The Big Question: As we start the tax year, where should you invest?
THE BIG QUESTION