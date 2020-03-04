long-short
JPMAAM launches sustainable long/short fund
Targeting the "winners and losers" of sustainable investment themes
Hedge fund outflows near $15bn in Q1 amid 'clear dissatisfaction'
Follows 2018 losses
Man GLG launches long/short credit multi-strategy fund
Opens existing strategy up to retail market
Update: Bosses of struggling City Financial borrowed £4m from business - reports
Firm filed intention to appoint administrator
Schroders adds multi-strategy alternatives fund to GAIA platform
To be run by former hedge fund manager
Jupiter boosts alternatives range with US equity long short fund
Managed by Darren Starr
UK's most-shorted stocks: High street brands top the list
Research from Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management
Wells Fargo unveils Global Equity Absolute Return fund
Long/short UCITs fund
S&W Enterprise fund's net exposure nears historic low as shorting opportunities rise
Investors 'can no longer rely on hope and optimism'
Man GLG launches global long/short fund for cyclicals specialist
Second launch this month
Man GLG launches global long/short fund for new hire
Managed by Priya Kodeeswaran
Franklin Templeton expands liquid alternatives range with credit fund
Luxembourg launch on 16 December