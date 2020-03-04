LLP
Woodford IM to restructure as AUM exceeds £14bn
£11.3m profit in first year
LLPs warn of rush to incorporate as Chancellor pushes on with tax crackdown
Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs) may rush to incorporate and deprive the Treasury of revenues after the government pushed ahead with the crackdown on current LLP taxation structures.
Budget 2014: LLP tax crackdown to take place in April
The Government has pushed ahead with the crackdown on LLP taxation structures, stating it will come in from this April, despite criticisms from the industry and calls for a delay.
Redwood: Firms 'need stronger case' to challenge LLP tax rules
MP John Redwood has told investment managers they are unlikely to successfully challenge the upcoming tax changes to LLPs unless they build a stronger argument.
PF Advisors launches Providence Value property fund
PF Advisors has launched a closed-ended property portfolio targeting a 7% annual yield over the course of its three-year life.
What are the compensation rules for alternatives managers?
William Yonge, partner at Morgan Lewis & Bockius, examines the regulatory and compensation issues relating to ESMA's consultation on new guidelines for how alternative investment fund managers should be compensated.
What's new? Three alternative investment ideas
