Lloyds TSB
Tilney Bestinvest appoints replacement for outgoing chairman Covell
Hires TSB Banking's Will Samuel
TSB agrees to £1.7bn takeover by Spanish bank
Lloyds Banking Group has agreed to sell its shareholding in TSB to Spanish bank Sabadell, in a deal which will value the bank at £1.7bn.
TSB shares soar 25% on Spanish bank takeover talks
Shares in TSB Banking Group have soared after news emerged it is in takeover talks with Spanish bank Sabadell.
Lloyds to sell another 11.5% stake in TSB
Lloyds Banking Group is to sell another 11.5% stake in its TSB business, leaving it with a 50% holding in what promises to become a challenger to the UK's existing retail banking industry.
Ardevora's Lang: Welcoming back TSB
TSB shares jump as Lloyds expands IPO after Carney comments
Lloyds Banking Group has increased the amount of shares it is to sell as part of the TSB initial public offering following stronger than expected demand.
Lloyds sets June date for TSB flotation
Lloyds Banking Group has announced plans to float a 25% stake in its TSB business next month in a bid to meet European rules on state aid for banks.
UK 'may never recover' £66bn spent saving RBS and Lloyds
The UK economy may never recover the £66bn spent on rescuing Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) and Lloyds, a new report has warned.
Morning markets: FTSE falls on downbeat Fed comments
The FTSE 100 has fallen 0.3% or 16 points to 5,413.5 in early trading after America's Federal Reserve said overnight there were "widespread signs of deceleration" in the US economy.
Lloyds set to return to profit in 2010
Lloyds Banking Group is expecting to make a profit in 2010 after making losses of £6.3bn last year.
King: RBS and HBOS were on brink of collapse
Bank of England governor, Mervyn King, says RBS and HBOS were within hours of a liquidity shortfall on 6 October 2008, and the day after, as the country's financial system came to the brink of collapse.
Morning Markets: FTSE spooked by Lloyds cash call reports
The FTSE 100 has fallen sharply in opening exchanges following reports Lloyds may tap shareholders for funds to reduce the cost of participating in the Government's toxic asset scheme.