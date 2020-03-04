Lloyds TSB

Lloyds to sell another 11.5% stake in TSB
Lloyds Banking Group is to sell another 11.5% stake in its TSB business, leaving it with a 50% holding in what promises to become a challenger to the UK's existing retail banking industry.

King: RBS and HBOS were on brink of collapse

Bank of England governor, Mervyn King, says RBS and HBOS were within hours of a liquidity shortfall on 6 October 2008, and the day after, as the country's financial system came to the brink of collapse.