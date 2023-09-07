Liontrust Latin America

Liontrust China shareholders oppose merger with EM strategy

Unit trusts/OEICs

Liontrust China shareholders oppose merger with EM strategy

Extraordinary general meeting

clock 07 September 2023 • 1 min read
Three Baillie Gifford funds and Liontrust Russia suffer biggest losses in Q1 2022

Funds

Three Baillie Gifford funds and Liontrust Russia suffer biggest losses in Q1 2022

Scottish Mortgage also struggles

clock 04 April 2022 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Investment Week reveals winners of Women in Investment Awards 2023

23 November 2023 • 4 min read
02

Ten key takeaways from the 2023 Autumn Statement

22 November 2023 • 4 min read
03

Hipgnosis Music Limited takes SONG and Mercuriadis to High Court

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Fidelity shutters Eugene Philalithis' Diversified Growth fund

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
05

Autumn Statement 23: IHT left unchanged after rumoured overhaul

22 November 2023 • 2 min read
Trustpilot