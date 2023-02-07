Liontrust Global Fundamental

Chris Field gives up co-manager role at Liontrust UK Focus fund

People moves

Chris Field gives up co-manager role at Liontrust UK Focus fund

Imran Sattar becomes sole manager

clock 07 February 2023 • 1 min read
Stock Spotlight: Every little helps as Tesco cuts costs to deal with inflationary pressures

Companies

Stock Spotlight: Every little helps as Tesco cuts costs to deal with inflationary pressures

Working against Aldi and Lidl

clock 17 October 2022 • 4 min read
Liontrust AUM climbs to £33.5bn in spite of Q1 outflows

Industry

Liontrust AUM climbs to £33.5bn in spite of Q1 outflows

Loss of £329m investment mandate

clock 12 April 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Autumn Statement 23: IHT left unchanged after rumoured overhaul

22 November 2023 • 2 min read
02

Ten key takeaways from the 2023 Autumn Statement

22 November 2023 • 4 min read
03

Autumn Statement 23: FCA mulls 'interim solutions' to address investment trust cost disclosure concerns

22 November 2023 • 3 min read
04

Investment Week reveals winners of Women in Investment Awards 2023

23 November 2023 • 4 min read
05

Autumn Statement 23: LTAFs to be included in ISAs amid sweeping regime overhaul

22 November 2023 • 5 min read
Trustpilot