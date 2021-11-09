Lindsell Train Japanese Equity

interactive investor places Lindsell Train fund under formal review

Unit trusts/OEICs

interactive investor places Lindsell Train fund under formal review

Has lost 9.4% over last 12 months

clock 09 November 2021 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Abrdn 'in discussions' to buy interactive investor

08 November 2021 • 1 min read
02

Unite gives FCA deadline for union recognition

03 November 2021 • 2 min read
03

FCA under fire over LV sale

09 November 2021 • 2 min read
04

Chris Cummings: Asset management industry 'front and centre' at COP26

05 November 2021 • 4 min read
05

LSE to develop 'market-based' decarbonisation project to improve sustainable financing

05 November 2021 • 3 min read
Trustpilot

 