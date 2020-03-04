life bonds
Guernsey regulator paves way for exit from suspended life settlements fund
The Guernsey Financial Services Commission (GFSC) has approved the restructure of the suspended EEA Life Settlements fund, in a move which could finally allow investors to exit the fund after a two-year wait.
Life settlements fund generates £40m despite FSA 'toxic' label
Life settlements fund EEA has generated nearly £40m in revenues in the last two months, despite its suspension following "unprecedented" redemption requests.