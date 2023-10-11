LF Odey Portfolio

Odey AM's Geoffrey Marson and Odey Opportunity fund move to Canaccord Genuity

Several other transfers confirmed

clock 11 October 2023 • 1 min read
Odey AM and Brook AM to transfer significantly smaller funds as assets shrink by up to 68%

Investment Week analysis

clock 10 August 2023 • 5 min read
Link Fund Solutions completes wind-up of LF Odey Portfolio

Money returned to investors

clock 27 July 2023 • 1 min read
LF Odey Portfolio fund to be wound up

Second Odey AM fund to close

clock 29 June 2023 • 1 min read
Odey AM suspends flagship hedge fund as redemption requests hit 19%

Investor concentration and liquidity profile

clock 27 June 2023 • 1 min read
Odey AM and Brook AM funds remain open despite outflows as high as 33%

£365m total outflows

clock 19 June 2023 • 3 min read
