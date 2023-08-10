LF Brook Absolute Return

Odey AM and Brook AM to transfer significantly smaller funds as assets shrink by up to 68%

Unit trusts/OEICs

Odey AM and Brook AM to transfer significantly smaller funds as assets shrink by up to 68%

Investment Week analysis

clock 10 August 2023 • 5 min read
Link Fund Solutions to lift suspension on LF Brook Absolute Return

Unit trusts/OEICs

Link Fund Solutions to lift suspension on LF Brook Absolute Return

On 21 July

clock 18 July 2023 • 1 min read
Odey AM subsidiary's LF Brook Absolute Return fund to remain suspended

Unit trusts/OEICs

Odey AM subsidiary's LF Brook Absolute Return fund to remain suspended

Link Fund Solutions

clock 12 July 2023 • 1 min read
Odey AM suspends flagship hedge fund as redemption requests hit 19%

Funds

Odey AM suspends flagship hedge fund as redemption requests hit 19%

Investor concentration and liquidity profile

clock 27 June 2023 • 1 min read
Odey AM and Brook AM funds remain open despite outflows as high as 33%

Unit trusts/OEICs

Odey AM and Brook AM funds remain open despite outflows as high as 33%

£365m total outflows

clock 19 June 2023 • 3 min read
Odey AM subsidiary suspends LF Brook Absolute Return

Companies

Odey AM subsidiary suspends LF Brook Absolute Return

After Brook Developed Markets gating

clock 13 June 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Autumn Statement 23: IHT left unchanged after rumoured overhaul

22 November 2023 • 2 min read
02

Ten key takeaways from the 2023 Autumn Statement

22 November 2023 • 4 min read
03

Autumn Statement 23: FCA mulls 'interim solutions' to address investment trust cost disclosure concerns

22 November 2023 • 3 min read
04

Investment Week reveals winners of Women in Investment Awards 2023

23 November 2023 • 4 min read
05

Autumn Statement 23: LTAFs to be included in ISAs amid sweeping regime overhaul

22 November 2023 • 5 min read
Trustpilot