Queen's Speech confirms pension schemes bill for TPR and dashboards
Government plans to extend the powers of The Pensions Regulator
Industry bodies split over ESMA proposal for fund price calculator
Reinforces MiFID II cost disclosure requirements
Budget 2016: Treasury clarifies EIS and VCT legislation
To be introduced in Finance Bill 2016
Should wealth managers be wary of new IT dividend powers?
Following a change in legislation to allow dividends to be paid from capital profits, questions have been raised as to how the distribution powers will be used - if at all - by the investment trust world. Kira Nickerson reports.
'A dog's breakfast': Labour peer's verdict on upcoming FS Bill
The Financial Services Bill has been branded a 'dog's breakfast' by a prominent Labour peer and criticised for being put together too quickly.