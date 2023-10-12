lawsuit

Goldman Sachs sues Malaysia over 1MDB scandal settlement - reports

Companies

Goldman Sachs sues Malaysia over 1MDB scandal settlement - reports

Disagreement over 2020 settlement

clock 12 October 2023 • 2 min read
Hipgnosis Songs suspends senior executive sued for alleged sexual assault

Investment Trusts

Hipgnosis Songs suspends senior executive sued for alleged sexual assault

Kenny MacPherson

clock 06 October 2023 • 1 min read
Sexual assault claims against Crispin Odey head to High Court in first lawsuit

Industry

Sexual assault claims against Crispin Odey head to High Court in first lawsuit

Also against Odey Asset Management

clock 26 September 2023 • 1 min read
UBS settles Credit Suisse lawsuit against finance blog

Companies

UBS settles Credit Suisse lawsuit against finance blog

Inside Paradeplatz

clock 29 August 2023 • 1 min read
Credit Suisse shareholders sue over UBS takeover

Companies

Credit Suisse shareholders sue over UBS takeover

£2.7bn buyout

clock 14 August 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Investment Week reveals winners of Investment Company of the Year Awards 2023

17 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Chancellor Hunt weighs allowing ISAs to hold fractional shares - reports

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
03

JP Morgan and Apollo unveil tokenisation project to expand access to private assets

16 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Schroder Oriental Income fund director departs

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
05

AIC sets out proposals to address investment trust cost disclosure concerns

17 November 2023 • 4 min read
Trustpilot