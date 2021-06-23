ADVERTISEMENT

Laurent Bouin

Liontrust partners with ABN Amro IS to launch global impact fund

Funds

Liontrust partners with ABN Amro IS to launch global impact fund

New fund will hold 30 to 35 stocks

clock 23 June 2021 • 1 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most read
01

Quilter to make hundreds of redundancies in move to cut costs - reports

18 June 2021 • 2 min read
02

Causer and Read retirement: 'Two Pauls synonymous with the fixed interest capability at Invesco'

16 June 2021 • 6 min read
03

Polar Capital hires Robeco quartet to launch sustainable thematic equity unit

16 June 2021 • 1 min read
04

Woodford move proves: Shame has no geographical boundaries

22 June 2021 • 2 min read
05

Waverton IM hires new marketing head from Schroders

21 June 2021 • 1 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Trustpilot

 