Labour Party
2019 General Election: Is a wall of cash waiting for election outcome?
Brexit still the overarching issue influencing voters
The Labour Party manifesto: How will it all be paid for?
Unlearning what you think you know about budgets
Prospect of Tory election win drives UK equity inflows
Best month this year
Labour warns it will delist companies not tackling climate change
McDonnell to 'rewrite the rules' of business
Corbyn Government would be better than no-deal Brexit - IFS
Revoking Brexit best outcome for UK economic growth
UK investors fear 'dangerous precedent' set by Jeremy Corbyn's share-grab policy
Concerns over plan to hand company shares to employees
Does a new type of venture capitalist need to come to the fore?
Greater dependency on UK growth companies needed
Rowan Dartington's Stephens: Brexit message is one of a country in political turmoil
Stunting investment in UK
Gravis's Argent: Infrastructure sector has had a 'perfect storm'
Nationalisation debate a key issue
'A Labour government is unambiguously bad for markets': Experts warn of Corbyn-danger heading into 2018
Corbyn 3/1 to become next PM
Why I'm not buying infrastructure investment trusts
Infrastructure investment trusts can be an efficient and well-managed way for investors to access infrastructure assets. However, the last six months have been remarkably eventful for the sector, with significant share price falls and much attention prompted...
Corbyn: Yes, we are a threat to the financial sector
Responded to Morgan Stanley note