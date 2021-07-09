ADVERTISEMENT

LA Capital Management

SJP merges UK funds as it looks to create 'building block' offering

UK

SJP merges UK funds as it looks to create 'building block' offering

Majedie removed as fund manager

clock 09 July 2021 • 1 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most read
01

Authorisation of new firms falls by 50% in 2020

05 July 2021 • 7 min read
02

Winners of the Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2021

08 July 2021 • 12 min read
03

BlackRock launches Systematic Multi-Strategy ESG Screened UCITS fund in Europe

05 July 2021 • 1 min read
04

RWC Partners expands UK distribution team with double hire

05 July 2021 • 1 min read
05

FCA warns of potential intervention after damning review of fund value assessments

06 July 2021 • 4 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Trustpilot

 