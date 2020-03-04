L&GI
Pensions freedom: L&G explores new business areas as annuity sales drop
Legal & General is focusing on new areas including lifetime mortgages and equity release in the face of falling individual annuity sales following the pension reforms.
L&G Investments hires new head of discretionary sales
L&G Investments has hired Martin Holland in a newly-created role as head of discretionary sales.
Ex-L&G Investments chief Ellis joins HSBC GAM
Simon Ellis, the former managing director of L&G Investments' unit trust business, has joined HSBC Global Asset Management.
The world according to L&GI's multi-managers Thein and Gardner
From Japan to the US via Europe and the UK, L&G Investments' multi-managers Tim Gardner and Alan Thein give their views on the global investment landscape.
Groups renew push for sub-sectors after IMA Absolute Return revamp
Fund groups have renewed their calls for sub-divisions within the Absolute Return peer group, after the IMA revealed its long-awaited review of the sector last week.
L&GI to merge Barclays funds into in-house range
L&G Investments is set to merge four funds it formerly managed for Barclays Wealth and Investment Management into existing in-house portfolios.
McGarry exits L&G Investments
Legal & General Investments' Frank McGarry is leaving the business, Investment Week understands.
Absolute Return revamp could shake up Specialist and Unclassified sectors
A number of fund providers are supporting the split of the Absolute Return sector into sub-categories based on strategy, which could see many vehicles in the Unclassified and Specialist sectors moved into the new groupings.