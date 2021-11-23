Kurt Morriesen

Kurt Morriesen joins LGIM as head of investment stewardship

Business roles

Kurt Morriesen joins LGIM as head of investment stewardship

Effective January 2022

clock 23 November 2021 • 1 min read
