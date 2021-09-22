Kunal Kapoor

New net zero finance alliance launches to achieve net zero

ESG

A global group of financial service providers have launched a new Net Zero Financial Service Providers Alliance (NZFSPA) to meet net zero targets by 2050 or sooner.

clock 22 September 2021 • 2 min read
