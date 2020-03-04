KIID

Industry faces 'many sleepless nights' over PRIIPs documents
Nick Cumming, director at Technical Fund Marketing, explains the regulator's plans around the introduction of key information documents for PRIIPs, what this means for product providers with funds on life platforms, and why the industry may not be ready...

Gosling's Grouse: Only the brave
As a fully paid up Englishman, I probably have no right to sound off about Scottish independence - although that has not stopped the Prime Minister or some bosses of DIY companies, so why should it stop me?

Concerns grow over risk-rated fund comparisons
The popularity of risk-rated funds has surged as RDR approaches and investors search for greater certainty in tough markets, but research has revealed vehicles sitting within the same risk grade can perform very differently.