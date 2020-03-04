KIID
AIC urges action from FCA as KIDs research suggests 'nonsense' risk results when comparing sister funds
Closed-ended vehicles considered less risky
Asset managers accused of breaching EU disclosure rules
619 funds breached KIIDs rules
AIC will not present 'irresponsible' KID information on its website
Calling on FCA to take preventative measures
Fundscape blasts regulators' 'utter disregard for common sense' in instructions for calculating transaction costs
Zero transaction costs are a concern
Industry steps up calls for urgent revisions to 'misleading' KIDs as PRIIPs comes into force
Serious investor detriment
One year to go until new PRIIPs document deadline - and industry is still unprepared
Ian Overgage, director of FE Kii Hub, explains why the industry may not be ready to meet the regulator's 2016 deadline for the introduction of key information documents for PRIIPs.
IA welcomes cost disclosure as EU unveils KID proposals
Will come into force 31 December 2016 if approved
Industry faces 'many sleepless nights' over PRIIPs documents
Nick Cumming, director at Technical Fund Marketing, explains the regulator's plans around the introduction of key information documents for PRIIPs, what this means for product providers with funds on life platforms, and why the industry may not be ready...
IA proposes 'meaningful' shake-up of fund fee disclosure
The Investment Association (IA) has proposed a new method of presenting portfolio turnover rates, and called for transaction fees to be separated from fixed costs, as part of a push for more comprehensive fund fee disclosure.
DFMs under pressure over portfolio charges as FCA considers review
Discretionary fund managers are facing growing pressure to standardise managed portfolio fees as the FCA considers warning advisers against using any service where costs are not clear.
Gosling's Grouse: Only the brave
As a fully paid up Englishman, I probably have no right to sound off about Scottish independence - although that has not stopped the Prime Minister or some bosses of DIY companies, so why should it stop me?
Groups back latest cost proposals but performance fees escape fresh scrutiny
Groups back latest cost proposals but performance fees escape new rules
Fund giants back action on charges as Invesco becomes first to scrap AMC
Some of the UK's largest fund houses are shifting focus to concentrate on ongoing charges after Invesco Perpetual became the first group to ditch annual management charges (AMCs) altogether.
Gosling's Grouse: Time for a clean up
GOSLING'S GROUSE
Concerns grow over risk-rated fund comparisons
The popularity of risk-rated funds has surged as RDR approaches and investors search for greater certainty in tough markets, but research has revealed vehicles sitting within the same risk grade can perform very differently.
Fears of confusion over IMA fee disclosure plans
Trade body's recommendations to explain charges more fully are unlikely to be adopted across the board.
IMA calls on groups to enhance fund charging disclosure
The IMA has called upon groups to enhance transparency on fund charges across all investor-facing documents, as well as giving a more prominent position to the ‘ongoing charge' and provide details of transaction costs.
Blog: Compliance spending must be protected
