Keydata
FCA gives Keydata boss two weeks to pay £76m fine
Owen to pay £3m
Ex-Keydata compliance officer drops FCA ban appeal
He dropped his Upper Tribunal case
Regulator fines IFA £20k for Keydata advice
JJFS did not take reasonable care
Stewart Ford launches £650m damages claim against FSA and PwC
Stewart Ford is seeking £650m in damages from the financial regulator and auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) for "causing" the collapse of Keydata, the investment firm he founded and which attracted almost £500m of investors' capital.
FCA hits Keydata's Ford with £75m fine; Former CEO to fight penalty
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is seeking to fine former Keydata chief executive Stewart Ford £75m and ban him from any role in financial services for failings related to the investments' sales and, ultimately, failure.
Keydata IFAs pay out £52m after FSCS litigation
Total Keydata recoveries have reached £122m, according to the latest figures from the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS).
Investors challenge FCA over life settlements losses
Angry investors are planning legal action against the regulator in a bid to claw back losses they claim its predecessor caused when it branded their traded life settlement investments "toxic".
FCA to act even earlier to counter charges of 'retrospective regulation'
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has said it will look to take even earlier pre-emptive action against what it believes is bad practice in a bid to counter accusations from the industry that it unfairly employs retrospective regulation.
IFAs take FOS to Court of Appeal over Keydata redress
Three IFAs are taking their case to the Court of Appeal in a bid to overturn a High Court ruling backing a Financial Ombudsman (FOS) decision that they should pay clients compensation for advice to invest in failed firm Keydata.
FSCS claws back £100m from Keydata collapse; returns half to fund managers
The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) has recovered £100m from the estate of failed traded life settlement firm Keydata, and the advisers who mis-sold it, and will rebate half the sum to fund management levy payers.
FCA fines Chase de Vere £560k over Keydata sales
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has fined Chase de Vere Independent Financial Advisers £560,000 for failures surrounding the sale of Keydata products.
HSBC to fight £151m Keydata lawsuit
HSBC has vowed to fight a $250m (£151m) lawsuit brought against it over its alleged involvement in the Keydata scandal.
Network spends £700k settling Keydata and Arch claims
The Whitechurch Network spent more than £704,000 in 2013 settling claims related to advice given by its appointed representatives on Keydata and Arch cru.
Keydata claims another adviser as 28 firms declared in default
Another Keydata adviser has been declared in default by the Financial Services Compensation scheme (FSCS), as it published a new list of 28 advice firms unable to meet claims against them.
Keydata boss to sue regulator for 'abuse of power'
The former boss of failed investment firm Keydata is suing the regulator for £371m, accusing it of a "politically motivated" abuse of power.
First major Keydata lawsuit filed against US brokerage
The first significant lawsuit from the Keydata scandal has been issued against US-based brokerage CRT Capital, according to the Financial Times.
FSCS aims to give full account of Keydata recoveries in 2015
Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) chief executive Mark Neale has said next year the service hopes to be able to publish a full account of what it has clawed back from firms who mis-sold Keydata products.
FSCS makes further payouts to Keydata claimants
The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) has made top-up payments to Keydata investors after it recovered money from the underlying bond Lifemark's trustees.
Keydata investors renew calls for Parliamentary inquiry into scheme's collapse
A group of Lifemark-backed Keydata bond investors are renewing their efforts to organise a public inquiry into the collapse of the investment scheme nearly five years ago, by lobbying their MPs to act.
Sesame quadruples losses as Keydata fine bites
Sesame, the adviser network arm of Sesame Bankhall group, has reported a loss for 2012 of £9.3m - four times its losses in 2011 - as a provision for a regulatory fine took its toll.
FCA restarts disciplinary action against Keydata founder Ford
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is preparing to restart its disciplinary action against Keydata founder Stewart Ford after his attempt to appeal a previous High Court ruling was quashed.
FCA restarts disciplinary action against Keydata's Ford
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is preparing to restart its disciplinary action against Keydata founder Stewart Ford after his attempt to appeal a previous High Court ruling was quashed.
Arch cru and Keydata see Chase de Vere post £11.2m loss
Chase de Vere today announced steep losses for 2012 of £11.2m, impacted by the £14.4m set aside to cover the costs of its Keydata legal battle and compensating clients sold Arch cru and payment protection insurance.
FSCS to begin paying Lifemark recoveries next month
The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) has detailed how it plans to distribute recoveries it anticipates to receive from Lifemark SA, a bond provider whose products were marketed in the UK by collapsed firm Keydata, with investment advisers...