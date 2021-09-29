Keith Mansfield

Digital 9 Infrastructure raises £275m in oversubscribed issue

Investment Trusts

Digital 9 Infrastructure raises £275m in oversubscribed issue

Issue was upscaled by £75m following investor demand

clock 29 September 2021 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Investment Week reveals finalists for Women in Investment Awards 2021

27 September 2021 • 8 min read
02

New net zero finance alliance launches to achieve net zero

22 September 2021 • 2 min read
03

UK energy crisis: Big firms positioned for further gains

27 September 2021 • 3 min read
04

Andrew Bailey: MPC ready to hike interest rates before Christmas if inflation keeps rising

28 September 2021 • 3 min read
05

Update: Link vows to defend itself as Leigh Day Woodford case heads to court

27 September 2021 • 2 min read
Trustpilot

 