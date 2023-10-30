Keith Bowman

Stock Spotlight: American Express charges ahead despite economic uncertainties

Companies

Stock Spotlight: American Express charges ahead despite economic uncertainties

Tailwinds from higher interest rates

clock 30 October 2023 • 4 min read
Stock Spotlight: Political scrutiny likely to cast shadow over Exxon's $60bn merger with Pioneer

Companies

Stock Spotlight: Political scrutiny likely to cast shadow over Exxon's $60bn merger with Pioneer

Presidential election in 2024

clock 23 October 2023 • 4 min read
Stock Spotlight: Vistry Group strategy pivot builds hope despite property woes

Companies

Stock Spotlight: Vistry Group strategy pivot builds hope despite property woes

Shares up 30% year-to-date

clock 18 September 2023 • 5 min read
Stock Spotlight: Domino's Pizza delivers mixed results as Uber deal boosts outlook

Companies

Stock Spotlight: Domino's Pizza delivers mixed results as Uber deal boosts outlook

Share price up 18.9% in 2023

clock 31 July 2023 • 3 min read
Stock Spotlight: Oxford Nanopore to 'soar to heady heights' despite 'discount to US counterparts'

Equities

Stock Spotlight: Oxford Nanopore to 'soar to heady heights' despite 'discount to US counterparts'

22% year-on-year growth

clock 24 July 2023 • 4 min read
Stock Spotlight: Aston Martin on track for growth amid turnaround

Companies

Stock Spotlight: Aston Martin on track for growth amid turnaround

Share price up 130% year-to-date

clock 10 July 2023 • 5 min read
Stock Spotlight: The Gym Group stumbles after pandemic bounce

Companies

Stock Spotlight: The Gym Group stumbles after pandemic bounce

Down 25% in March

clock 03 April 2023 • 4 min read
Stock Spotlight: JD Sports remains a comfortable fit despite £5m foul play fine

Companies

Stock Spotlight: JD Sports remains a comfortable fit despite £5m foul play fine

Share price down 5%

clock 18 February 2022 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Investment Week reveals winners of Investment Company of the Year Awards 2023

17 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Chancellor Hunt weighs allowing ISAs to hold fractional shares - reports

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
03

JP Morgan and Apollo unveil tokenisation project to expand access to private assets

16 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Schroder Oriental Income fund director departs

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
05

AIC sets out proposals to address investment trust cost disclosure concerns

17 November 2023 • 4 min read
Trustpilot