Katharine Dryer

Jupiter hires two analysts to strengthen equity research teams

People moves

Jupiter hires two analysts to strengthen equity research teams

Covering technology and alternative companies

clock 26 November 2019 •
Jupiter expands fixed income team with double hire

Business roles

Jupiter expands fixed income team with double hire

Alejandro Di Bernardo and Joel Ojdana join this summer

clock 09 August 2018 •
Trustpilot