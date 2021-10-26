Kashani

Apollo hires head of ESG credit from Goldman Sachs

People moves

Apollo hires head of ESG credit from Goldman Sachs

Michael Kashani joins from GSAM

clock 26 October 2021 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Fool me twice: The lessons we are yet to learn in the 100 years since Weimar hyperinflation

22 October 2021 • 3 min read
02

Gresham House Strategic hits back against incumbent asset manager

20 October 2021 • 3 min read
03

Scottish Investment trust proposes merger with JPMorgan trust

20 October 2021 • 2 min read
04

State Street disavows claims of asset management sale - reports

22 October 2021 • 1 min read
05

London Stock Exchange becomes first bourse to issue SSE-based climate guidance

20 October 2021 • 1 min read
Trustpilot

 