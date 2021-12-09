Justine Greening

Liontrust joins Levelling Up Goals to tackle post-Covid challenges

Diversity

Liontrust joins Levelling Up Goals to tackle post-Covid challenges

Platform tackles barriers such as fair career progression

clock 09 December 2021 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Square Mile removes ratings of BMO and Baillie Gifford funds

03 December 2021 • 2 min read
02

Only a third of active equity funds outperformed passives in 2021

07 December 2021 • 2 min read
03

Liontrust share price rises following 'surprise' Majedie Asset Management purchase

07 December 2021 • 3 min read
04

Treasury Committee grills Nikhil Rathi over FCA bonus scheme and fee hikes

08 December 2021 • 3 min read
05

Industry reaction: abrdn and interactive investor deal 'a bold move'

02 December 2021 • 4 min read
Trustpilot

 