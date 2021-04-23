Jupiter Fund Management
2020 annual results round-up: Gresham House eyes further fund launches after growing AUM by 42% in 2020
Firms report on full year 2020
Update: Jupiter completes £390m Merian GI acquisition
UK's second-largest retail fund manager formed
Jupiter Japan Income looks to transformed duo for long-term gains
Bullish on world-class Sony and innovative Toyota
Jupiter's Cable keeps cash on sidelines to support companies in need
'Relatively elevated levels of cash'
Jupiter hires Newton manager for UK Growth as Davies exits
'Real rising star'
Jupiter launches European small-cap fund for Heslop
'Exciting sector'
Buxton named lead manager of Jupiter UK Growth trust
Replaces Steve Davies
Jupiter and Merian deal reaction: 'Lower product overlap than might be anticipated'
Possibility of fund mergers and closures on completion
Jupiter promotes Patel to co-manager on Japan funds
Working alongside Dan Carter
Jupiter hires two analysts to strengthen equity research teams
Covering technology and alternative companies
Ex-JOHCM CEO Pease named Jupiter chair
Effective 2 March 2020
Close Brothers AM appoints new head of business development
Joins from Deutsche Bank