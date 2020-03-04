junk bonds
ECB restricts Greek banks' access to cheap liquidity
The European Central Bank (ECB) has restricted Greece's access to cheap liquidity on concerns its new government is not committed to existing bailout pledges.
S&P cuts Spain's credit rating close to junk
Standard & Poor's has cut Spain's credit rating by two notches to one level above junk status, warning the government's policy options are limited as economic recession deepens.
Moody's downgrades Italy two notches
Moody's has cut Italy's credit rating by two notches to Baa2 as the euro area's third biggest economy faces higher funding costs and contagion risk from Greece and Spain.
Five of the Best: High yield bonds for uncertain times
Steven Logan, the co-manager of SWIP's £1.3bn High Yield Bond fund, has picked five high yield bonds to give investors stability in an uncertain environment.