JPMorgan Cazenove
Woodford Patient Capital Trust board slammed for 'failure to act independently' in 'sorry Woodford saga'
Scramble over how best to take trusts forward
Woodford Patient Capital could suffer same fate as Equity Income fund - analysts
New manager likely to be appointed
Ex-futures trader jailed for insider dealing
An ex-futures trader has been jailed for insider dealing after pocketing £591,000 in fraudulent deals.
Brokers divided over bank prospects after turbulent year
The LIBOR-rigging scandal that engulfed the banks in 2012 further dented their badly tarnished reputation and dealt another blow to public confidence, leaving investors uncertain how to play the sector.
Revealed: The quiet revolution in investment trusts
The top trusts for income
