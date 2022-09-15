Jonathan Adair

Ex-Woodford director's firm no longer holds FCA approval

Ex-Woodford director's firm no longer holds FCA approval

clock 15 September 2022 • 1 min read
Woodford ends ambition for UK business

Woodford ends ambition for UK business

clock 12 July 2022 • 1 min read
Kristian Penttila leaves WCM Partners to join Jonathan Adair at Curated Capital

Kristian Penttila leaves WCM Partners to join Jonathan Adair at Curated Capital

clock 16 February 2022 • 1 min read
Woodford director with second financial business terminated at WCM Partners

Woodford director with second financial business terminated at WCM Partners

clock 11 February 2022 • 1 min read
Woodford team members registered financial business with FCA in 2021

Woodford team members registered financial business with FCA in 2021

clock 09 February 2022 • 1 min read
