John White

Oaktree acquires Sanlam Wealth UK in £140m deal

Investment

Oaktree acquires Sanlam Wealth UK in £140m deal

New brand to be announced

clock 20 September 2021 • 2 min read
Hurst Point Group claims former Sanlam Wealth CEO John White

People moves

Hurst Point Group claims former Sanlam Wealth CEO John White

Will start on 6 September

clock 25 August 2021 • 1 min read
Sanlam Wealth CEO John White departs

People moves

Sanlam Wealth CEO John White departs

Jonathan Polin named interim head

clock 28 July 2021 • 1 min read

Industry

Sanlam UK expands with Astute Wealth Management acquisition

Deepens offering in North West

clock 07 January 2019 •
PFS names Sanlam's John White president for 2018/19

People moves

PFS names Sanlam's John White president for 2018/19

26 years in financial services

clock 18 September 2018 •
Sanlam UK wealth head White on being 'greedy' in the hunt for growth

Wealth Management

Sanlam UK wealth head White on being 'greedy' in the hunt for growth

Further acquisitions

clock 23 July 2018 •
Trustpilot