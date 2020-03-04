john mcdonnell
Labour warns it will delist companies not tackling climate change
McDonnell to 'rewrite the rules' of business
Anne Richards: Asset managers must unite to save capitalism
Urges collaborative approach to sustainable investing
Where next for infrastructure trusts and the 'nationalisation debate'?
Managers spooked over prospect of Corbyn premiership
Why I'm not buying infrastructure investment trusts
Infrastructure investment trusts can be an efficient and well-managed way for investors to access infrastructure assets. However, the last six months have been remarkably eventful for the sector, with significant share price falls and much attention prompted...
Labour pledges 'Robin Hood' tax on City
Claims £26bn would be raised over next Parliament