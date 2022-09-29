John Foley

Incoming M&G CEO staunchly refutes break-up possibility

Media call

clock 29 September 2022 • 3 min read
M&G names Andrea Rossi as next chief executive

Replaces John Foley who stepped down after seven years

clock 29 September 2022 • 2 min read
M&G profits nearly halve despite return to inflows

Wholesale AM inflows return

clock 11 August 2022 • 1 min read
M&G CIO Jack Daniels to retire next year

Joined in 2001

clock 28 July 2022 • 1 min read
M&G CEO John Foley to retire

John Foley

clock 27 April 2022 • 1 min read
M&G to start £500m share buyback programme after demerger commitments met 'well ahead' of target

AUM up 0.8%

clock 08 March 2022 • 2 min read
M&G buys 'pioneering' Swiss impact manager responsAbility

Focus on SDGs

clock 27 January 2022 • 1 min read
M&G names CFO Clare Bousfield as new MD of retail and savings

She will step down from the board

clock 14 September 2021 • 1 min read

M&G halts staff reduction plan amid coronavirus crisis

Was planning to cut staff costs by 10%

clock 02 April 2020 • 1 min read

M&G completes Prudential demerger

New shares admitted to London Stock Exchange

clock 21 October 2019 • 1 min read
