John Anderson
S&W's Anderson: Why I am snapping up Tesco
Smith & Williamson's John Anderson has been snapping up Tesco bonds as they offer "the most outstanding value he has seen for some time".
Gartmore's Anderson unlikely to join Henderson after merger
Fixed income manager John Anderson is not expected to make the move across to Henderson Global Investors following the group's takeover of Gartmore, Investment Week understands.
Surtees exit sees Anderson take on Gartmore gilt range
New Gartmore addition John Anderson has taken on the group's institutional gilt range, following Simon Surtees' exit from the company.