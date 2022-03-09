JEFI

Jupiter Emerging and Frontier trust board to propose liquidation

Investment Trusts

Jupiter Emerging and Frontier trust board to propose liquidation

Proposal to include full cash exit

clock 09 March 2022 • 2 min read
Jupiter Emerging and Frontier Income trust board proposes reforms to redemption facility to 'limit' future outflows

Funds

Jupiter Emerging and Frontier Income trust board proposes reforms to redemption facility to 'limit' future outflows

30% of JEFI's shares redeemed in 2021

clock 10 January 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Autumn Statement 23: IHT left unchanged after rumoured overhaul

22 November 2023 • 2 min read
02

Ten key takeaways from the 2023 Autumn Statement

22 November 2023 • 4 min read
03

Autumn Statement 23: LTAFs to be included in ISAs amid sweeping regime overhaul

22 November 2023 • 5 min read
04

Autumn Statement 23: FCA mulls 'interim solutions' to address investment trust cost disclosure concerns

22 November 2023 • 3 min read
05

Autumn Statement 23: Chancellor Hunt promises 110 measures to grow UK economy

22 November 2023 • 2 min read
Trustpilot