Jeffrey Palma

Cohen & Steers names Jeffrey Palma head of multi-asset solutions

People moves

Cohen & Steers names Jeffrey Palma head of multi-asset solutions

Joins from State Street Global Advisors

clock 17 November 2021 • 1 min read
Most read
01

interactive investor places Buffettology and Crux funds under formal review

16 November 2021 • 2 min read
02

JP Morgan sues Tesla for $162m over 'flagrant breach' of contract

16 November 2021 • 1 min read
03

Franklin Templeton names head of UK wholesale as head of retail leaves firm

11 November 2021 • 1 min read
04

Bambos Hambi to retire at the end of the year

15 November 2021 • 1 min read
05

Gary Potter retires from industry after more than four decades

15 November 2021 • 2 min read
Trustpilot

 