jargon
Gosling's Grouse: We need to clamp down on industry jargon
Regular readers of my grumbling will know how frustrated I get with the language universally used by the industry.
Jargon is not the only problem with industry consumer communications
Majid Shabir, CEO of Instinct Studios, argues ditching jargon is an important part of communication, but using technology and creative design to turn data into meaningful information will help support investors in making properly informed financial decisions....