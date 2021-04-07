japan corporates
Japan continues to be the relative value trade in equities
In an environment where no region presents an obvious opportunity from a valuation perspective in 2019, Japan offers investors the best chance to at least get access to a major market at something of a discount.
Navigating the 'significant valuation dislocation' in Japanese equities
Faced with ongoing uncertainty and volatility, global macroeconomic commentators are in two distinct camps: one that observes symptoms of recession and another that observes signs of a global recovery.