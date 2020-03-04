Jan Luthman
Liontrust today reported inflows had more than trebled in the last quarter to over £300m as demand for its funds helped lift AUM despite the pullback in markets at the end of May.
Liontrust doubled its assets under management to £3bn in the last 12 months as the takeover of Walker Crips and a sharp rise in inflows boosted the business.
Liontrust's Stephen Bailey and Jan Luthman have been upping their exposure to asset management firms ahead of an anticipated "triple positive whammy" for the sector in the years ahead.
The UK's main inflation rate jumped sharply to 2.7% in October, catching out forecasts and prompting fresh worries it will remain above target for longer than feared.
Top UK equity income managers have been cutting their weighting in tobacco stocks as concerns over earnings momentum and new rules on plain packaging put pressure on share prices.
Liontrust is proposing to merge the Macro UK High Alpha fund into its Macro UK Growth fund due to the "sub-optimal" size of the high alpha vehicle.
Liontrust's macro fund managers Stephen Bailey and Jan Luthman have sold out of Nestlé just six weeks after making their initial purchase.
Steve Bailey and Jan Luthman have added European food giant Nestlé to the £242m Liontrust Macro Equity Income fund as part of a wider play on consumer staples.
Liontrust has rebranded the three funds it brought from Walker Crips, run by Steve Bailey and Jan Luthman.
Walker Crips managers Jan Luthman and Steve Bailey have increased their exposure to companies operating in emerging markets in anticipation of further falls in sterling.
The Walker Crips Group has seen its shares fall almost 15% after it issued a profits warning following a drop in AUM.
Tobacco group reports a 2% increase in net revenues as UK managers concur Imperial Tobacco is a key holding in their portfolios.
Walker Crips managers Steve Bailey and Jan Luthman have re-introduced Barclays to their portfolios for the first time in nearly four years.