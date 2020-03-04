James Thomson
IW's 25th anniversary: What does the future hold for the UK funds industry?
Looking back at the past to predict the market of tomorrow
Managers bearish on tobacco industry despite improving returns
'Road bumps in the sector'
Rathbones' Thomson cuts UK exposure to lowest ever level on Global Opps fund
Amid Brexit concerns
Banks, tech 'dinosaurs' and miners: Sectors to avoid for 2013?
Rathbone Unit Trust Management's global fund manager James Thomson has warned investors to avoid areas including banks and giant technology companies as they position portfolios for 2013.
Fund Manager Focus: Rathbones' Thomson warns on cheap recovery plays
Rathbones' James Thomson has been running the £135m Rathbone Global Opportunities fund for eight years since its launch in November 2003.