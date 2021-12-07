Jack Nelson

Stewart Investors unveils GEM sustainability fund

Emerging markets

Stewart Investors unveils GEM sustainability fund

The fund will be managed by Jack Nelson and David Gait

clock 07 December 2021 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Square Mile removes ratings of BMO and Baillie Gifford funds

03 December 2021 • 2 min read
02

Vanguard and Baillie Gifford dominate interactive investor best-buy list

02 December 2021 • 2 min read
03

Liontrust share price rises following 'surprise' Majedie Asset Management purchase

07 December 2021 • 3 min read
04

Candriam strengthens UK team, eyes growth in country

01 December 2021 • 1 min read
05

Industry reaction: abrdn and interactive investor deal 'a bold move'

02 December 2021 • 4 min read
Trustpilot

 