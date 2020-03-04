J. P. Morgan
JPMAAM launches sustainable long/short fund
Targeting the "winners and losers" of sustainable investment themes
European investors 'risk on' as global equity funds remain best sellers in January
Refinitiv monthly European fund flow report
JPM set to enter UK personal banking market - reports
Will offer savings and loan products
Wage war: Asset managers must do more to tackle inequality
Taking on wealth and societal disparities
Why now is the time to increase exposure to alternatives
As multi-asset managers, we have historically been overweight to corporate bonds and specifically the financial sector ever since the Global Financial Crisis.
Q3 results round-up: Tatton AM assets hit 'important milestone'
Reviewing July-September's trading performances
Revealed: US asset management giants lead pro-climate proxy voting worst performers
Capital Group, T. Rowe Price and BlackRock register worst records
JPMAM launches pair of multi-factor ETFs
UCITS vehicles
Tabula expands range with global credit volatility premium ETF
Plans further products
Allianz GI hires head of EMEA business from UBS
Barbara Rupf Bee to join business
JPMAM promotes Camilla McKane to senior sales role
Replaces Andrea Hohlachoff
JPMAM launches first active equity ETF range
ESG built into decision making
JPM's Forey: China's emergence is 'biggest change' since I began investing in emerging markets
China becoming a 'normal stockmarket'
JPMAM boosts global fixed income team with six hires
All based in London
JPMAM expands UK sales team with five new hires
Mostly based in London
JPMAM adopts variable model pricing structure on UK OEIC funds
Move to variable operating expenses
Update: JPMAM's £1bn Macro Opps manager Sheikh to join Jupiter
Spent 20 years at JPM
JPM Global Macro Opps team introduces 'widespread technology adoption' theme to £905m fund
Development of EM and US themes
JPMAM appointed to run high yield bond mandate for NEST
Part of NEST Retirement Date Funds