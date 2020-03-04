IW Global Income Focus Conference
RWC's Lance calls for cap on largest income funds
The largest equity income funds should be capped to protect investors from concentration risk, according to RWC Partners' Ian Lance.
Pidcock avoids South Korea on unity fears
Newton's Jason Pidcock is underweighting South Korea as he believes there is a strong possibility of integration with North Korea.
Loan market falls an anomaly - Neuberger Berman MD
Falls in the multi-billion dollar US loan market during the summer turmoil have been labelled an anomaly by Neuberger Berman's managing director Joe Lynch.
Davidson: Why the 30-year bull run in government bonds is over
Alliance Trust's head of fixed income says the only way is up for yields on gilts and treasuries amid record lows.