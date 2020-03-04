IT supplement 2011
Hugh Young: How my open-ended funds help me run ITs
The case for investment trusts
James Budden, head of investment trusts at Baillie Gifford, explains why advisers should consider the virtues of investment trusts. Lawrence Gosling reports.
Why post-RDR investment trust take-up not a done deal
How to choose an investment trust
With over 400 investment trusts available to investors, how do you pick the best one for your clients? Stephen Peters, investment trust analyst at Charles Stanley, offers his tips.
Investment trusts 101
Ever wondered how an investment trust discount works? Or what a split cap trust is? Kyle Caldwell runs through a glossary of all the key terms you need to know.
The top trusts for income
Funds at a knocked-down price
The battle between investment trusts and OEICs is long standing, but when it comes to cost, one side comes out on top, writes Kyle Caldwell.
How to invest in investment trusts
Ed Morse, head of investment trust business development at the F&C Group, provides all the tools you need to invest in these products.
Has the time arrived for investment trusts?
Cherry Reynard outlines the key differences between investment trusts and open-ended funds and asks what is behind the recent resurgence in the sector?
In Focus: Merchants Trust
Simon Gergel, director at RCM, is the portfolio manager of the Merchants Trust plc. He talks to Jane Wallace about the trust's objectives and performance.
Q&A: Henderson head of investment trusts
Lawrence Gosling talks to James de Sausmarez, director and head of investment trusts at Henderson Global Investors, about the advantages and disadvantages of using investment trusts in a client's portfolio