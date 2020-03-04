IT supplement 2011

How to choose an investment trust
How to choose an investment trust

With over 400 investment trusts available to investors, how do you pick the best one for your clients? Stephen Peters, investment trust analyst at Charles Stanley, offers his tips.

Investment trusts 101
Investment trusts 101

Ever wondered how an investment trust discount works? Or what a split cap trust is? Kyle Caldwell runs through a glossary of all the key terms you need to know.

In Focus: Merchants Trust
In Focus: Merchants Trust

Simon Gergel, director at RCM, is the portfolio manager of the Merchants Trust plc. He talks to Jane Wallace about the trust's objectives and performance.