Investor Confidence index

Sentiment falls in October as market sell-off spooks investors

Markets

Sentiment falls in October as market sell-off spooks investors

Europe saw largest drop

clock 02 November 2018 •
Investor confidence in UK stockmarket plummets to 23-year low

Markets

Investor confidence in UK stockmarket plummets to 23-year low

Lowest measure since index launched in 1995

clock 23 October 2018 •
Majority of investors predict UK rate rise despite falling confidence in economy

Investment

Majority of investors predict UK rate rise despite falling confidence in economy

HL investor confidence indexes

clock 19 July 2018 •
Trustpilot