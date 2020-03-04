Investment Week Select 2020
Investment Week Select 2020: Video Q&A with BMO Responsible Global Equity fund lead manager Jamie Jenkins
One-on-one meetings with portfolio managers
Investment Week Select 2020: Video Q&A with Jupiter Asian Income fund manager Jason Pidcock
One-on-one meetings with portfolio managers
Investment Week Select 2020: Video Q&A with L&G Multi-Asset Target Return fund manager Willem Klijnstra
One-on-one meetings with portfolio managers
Investment Week Select 2020: Video Q&A with Jupiter European fund manager Mark Nichols
One-on-one meetings with portfolio managers
Investment Week Select 2020: Video Q&A with BMO UK commercial property fund manager Guy Glover
One-on-one meetings with portfolio managers
Investment Week Select 2020: Highlights from this year's inaugural conference
One-on-one meetings with portfolio managers
Limited spaces left for Investment Week's Select 2020 event
12 meetings with portfolio managers on offer
Investment Week launches Investment Week Select 2020
Takes place on 4 February