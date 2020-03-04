investment banks
Women In Investment: Face-to-face with Rachel Harris
BNP Paribas settles a further $246m fine over FX misconduct
For activities in FX market between 2007 and 2013
City banks warn of staff relocations after Brexit
HSBC and UBS involved
Asset and wealth managers downgraded on volatile start to 2016
Investment bank Liberum downgrades groups
Slump in banking stocks sign of 'lost confidence in central banks'
Markets no longer listening to central banks 'crying wolf'
Will the new capital requirements for banks really work?
With banks having to abide by new capital requirements, future bailouts will still see the UK taxpayer pay out for corporate mistakes according to Kames Capital's Gregory Turnbull-Schwartz.
Jenkins: My shock at Barclays sacking
'Regrets' not having more time to reform bank
Deutsche Bank's $6bn 'fat finger' mistake
Recovered losses the next day
RLAM's Cholwill: Why I'm still backing wealth managers
RLAM's UK equity income manager talks to Alice Rigby about a decade at the helm of his fund, capacity issues, and why he is still backing wealth management stocks.
FCA launches first review into investment banking competition
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is to launch its first review of competition within investment banking, with a view to conduct a similar market study into asset management later in the year.
Fund manager pay could surpass that of investment bankers by 2016
A report by think-tank New Financial has suggested fund manager pay may overtake that of investment bankers by 2016, following a sharp rise since the financial crisis.
Banks hit with extra £4bn tax bill
The amount of profit in UK banks that can be offset by losses carried forward will be limited to 50%, and relief on bad debts will be delayed, the Chancellor has announced.
Ardevora's Lang: Welcoming back TSB
Ex-Barclays boss Diamond seeks comeback with £150m float
Bob Diamond, the former boss of Barclays who left in disgrace last year after the bank admitted its role in rigging Libor rates, is reportedly close to making a comeback with a new bank venture.
Banking 'cartels' fined record €1.7bn for rate manipulation
The European Commission has collectively fined six international financial institutions €1.7bn (£1.4bn) for their involvement in the manipulation of benchmark rates.
Senior fund staff at UK banks 'see pay double'
Fund management staff earning more than €1m at UK banks saw pay almost double in 2012, according to European Banking Authority (EBA) data.
Banks no longer 'too big to fail' says Bank's outgoing deputy governor
In his final speech as deputy governor of the Bank of England Paul Tucker revealed that the resolution regime, which will allow one of the world's largest banks to collapse without being rescued, is now in place.
Liontrust's Bailey backs Sainsbury's to take on UK banks
Liontrust's Steve Bailey and Jan Luthman have bought into Sainsbury's and a number of other ‘challenger banks' on the view the new entrants to the market will take market share from the ‘big three', particularly in the mortgage sector.
UK's top banks back in the black for first time since 2010
The five major UK banks all recorded a profit in the first half of the year for the first time since 2010, a report has found.
Thurleigh's MacKinnon: Banking crisis not over yet
UK banks remain at risk of very serious problems, according to Charles MacKinnon, chief investment officer at Thurleigh Investment Managers.
UK banks can withstand a fresh financial crisis - Moody's
Credit ratings agency Moody's has upgraded its outlook for British banks from negative to stable, saying they are strong enough to withstand another financial crisis.
S&P downgrades Barclays, Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank
Standard & Poor's has cut the credit ratings of Barclays, Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank due to "uncertain market conditions".
Going out with a bang: King fires parting shot at banks
Outgoing Bank of England (BoE) governor Sir Mervyn King has accused banks of attempting to influence financial regulation by putting pressure on senior politicians - including the Prime Minister.
OMGI's Johnson: Eurozone periphery faces 'long living death'
Banks in the eurozone periphery face years of misery trying to shift bad debt, according to Old Mutual Global Investors'(OMGI) Christine Johnson.