Banks hit with extra £4bn tax bill
The amount of profit in UK banks that can be offset by losses carried forward will be limited to 50%, and relief on bad debts will be delayed, the Chancellor has announced.

Liontrust's Bailey backs Sainsbury's to take on UK banks
Liontrust's Steve Bailey and Jan Luthman have bought into Sainsbury's and a number of other ‘challenger banks' on the view the new entrants to the market will take market share from the ‘big three', particularly in the mortgage sector.

