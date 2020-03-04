investment associaiton
In for the high jump: Absolute return flows 'turning corner' despite investors shunning sector giants
Underperformance still present – for now
IA Global sector pulls in highest flows on record as investors shun UK and Europe
Fixed income best-selling asset class
Chancellor meets fund giants for post-Brexit strategy talks
Industry seeks to build ties with the US, Switzerland and Hong Kong
Treasury green-lights sale of new EU funds into UK regardless of Brexit outcome
UK investors' access to new EU funds secured in event of no-deal Brexit
IA targets young talent with charity partnership
Latest Investment20/20 diversity push
IA warns 32 FTSE All-Share 'worst offenders' of shareholder revolts
Responding to public register data
Update: EU confirms two year UCITS KID delay
European Commission relents to pressure
IA's Cummings: We must secure final Brexit agreement or 'risk weakening our competitiveness'
EU27 signs off Brexit deal
Columbia Threadneedle's Burgess to chair IA Investment Committee
Chairs first meeting this afternoon
IA calls for regulatory intervention to increase transparency in fixed income markets
In efforts to provide greater transparency
UK and Switzerland eye post-Brexit fund co-operation 'opportunities'
Meeting in Zurich
IA reveals 38.5% gender pay gap
'Right thing to do'
PIMFA clashes with IA over PRIIPs extension
Response to call for evidence
IA urges FCA to delay 'deeply flawed' PRIIPs extension
Retail funds to be in scope from 31 December 2019
Investment Association appoints first ever Europe head
Johannes Woelfing to lead IA’s European expansion
Shareholders 'show their teeth' as rebellions rise by 25% in 2018 AGM season
According to IA's public register
Premier's Ross: Why the IA property sector split will highlight the benefits of investing in property securities
Healthy outlook to pan-European market
'Uncertainty remains the word of the moment' as asset managers prepare for no-deal Brexit
Industry reaction to government's technical notices
'Uncertain political landscape' drives net fund sales to lowest in 18 months
UK equity outflows continue
FCA calls for industry input on under-fire PRIIPs regulation
Covers scope, disclosure requirements and transaction cost calculations
Former IA director joins KPMG
Appointed to asset management tax team
Government meets with top UK asset managers following Brexit White Paper 'disappointment'
Part of Asset Management Taskforce
IA to 'challenge stereotypes' in investment industry with diversity campaign
Extends membership of Investment20/20
Lord Mandelson: Asset managers face 'maximum regulatory uncertainty' amid 'blind Brexit'
Speaking at the IA policy conference