ISSB launches long-awaited sustainability accounting standards in world first

ISSB launches long-awaited sustainability accounting standards in world first

'Frontier-crossing' release

clock 26 June 2023 • 5 min read
FCA names Hong Kong securities watchdog as new chair

FCA names Hong Kong securities watchdog as new chair

Expected to take role in January 2023

clock 08 July 2022 • 2 min read
FCA sees 'clear rationale' for regulatory oversight of ESG data providers

FCA sees 'clear rationale' for regulatory oversight of ESG data providers

Mixed feedback on UK green bond standard

clock 29 June 2022 • 1 min read
