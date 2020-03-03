international equities
Ex-Woodford investment strategist joins Vestra Wealth
Vestra Wealth has hired Russell Harrop, formerly Woodford Investment Management, as head of international equities.
Yahoo ready to buy Tumblr for $1.1bn
Yahoo, one of the world's most popular search engines, is said to have approved a $1.1bn deal to buy blogging service Tumblr, according to reports.
Newton's Harries to cut large-cap laggards in £3bn Income fund
James Harries, the manager of the £3bn Newton Global Higher Income fund, is set to overhaul his portfolio as he changes tack on a variety of sectors.
UBS's top-performing US manager resurfaces at BlackRock
Ex-UBS manager Lawrence Kemp has resurfaced at BlackRock's New York office, where he has been appointed as managing director and head of the firm's fundamental large-cap growth team.
Allocators review positions on US/Europe valuation gap
Global asset allocation managers are reviewing their strategies as the valuation gap between US and European equities widens.
The US shares 'at most attractive levels for 60 years'
Investors should snap up bargains in US healthcare, technology and financial stocks which offer better value than any time over the past 60 years, Legg Mason's chief investment officer Sam Peters has said.
China will meet growth target, says Wen Jiabao
Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao has said the world's second largest economy can meet its growth target this year in an effort to allay concerns over recent economic data.
Five of the Best: US equity picks over the past half-decade
Nabeel Mughal and Peter Kaye (pictured), co-managers of the £98m Melchior North American Opportunities fund, name their five most lucrative investments over the past five years.
US housing data provides 'beacon of light' for investors
The pace of new housing starts in the US has accelerated to its fastest rate in three years, providing a bright spot for US investors unsettled by weakening macro data.
Keen takes helm on BNY Mellon Asian Equity
Caroline Keen has been promoted to lead manager on the £266m BNY Mellon Asian Equity fund, previously led by Jason Pidcock.
Five of the Best: Japanese small caps to play the recovery
Pictet Asset Management's Adrian Hickey, head of Japanese equities, highlights five attractively valued small-cap stocks set to benefit from the nation's post-earthquake reconstruction spend.
Why central banks are just pouring gasoline on the fire
Money printing by developed world central banks is the equivalent of throwing gasoline on a fire and could damage the global economy in the long term, said Legg Mason's David Nadel.
Dalton SP's Peter Kaye rotates into defensive stocks
Dalton SP's Peter Kaye has slashed his exposure to energy and technology sectors in favour of defensive stocks on negative US sentiment, but forecasts a bounce back in the US equity market.
GAM's £1bn US man: Why end of QE2 will not derail markets
Greg Woodard, lead manager of the £1.4bn GAM Star US All Cap Equity fund, has said the end of the second round of quantitative easing in the US has already been priced in to equity markets.
Merrill Lynch's O'Neill: Japan market falls 'excessive'
Japan's manufacturing sector has beaten expectations following March's earthquake and tsunami, said Bill O'Neill, chief investment officer of Merrill Lynch, who sees further upside in Japanese equities.
Country blog: Is it all doom and gloom in the US?
Martin Currie to convert Walker trust to global equity portfolio
Martin Currie is planning to broaden the investment remit of Tom Walker's Portfolio investment trust by converting it into a pure global equities trust.
BNY Mellon brings LatAm fund to UK market
BNY Mellon Asset Management has launched a Latin America Infrastructure fund through its subsidiary BNY Mellon ARX Investimentos, a Brazilian boutique.
Weldon hit hard by cyclicals
Threadneedle's Cormac Weldon has reduced his fund's allocation to banks after being hit by consolidation among cyclical stocks earlier this year.
Analysis of quality key driver of stock selection
The volatility of the past two months experienced not only by US equities but across the world has been interpreted as evidence last year's so-called ‘dash to trash' is nearing an end.
Govt intervention heralds massive market rebound
Following unprecedented government intervention, the US equity market has rebounded over 70% from lows experienced less than year ago.
The balance of European economic data still positive
This week's panel debates the experience of investors in the European equities sector
Heart, brains and valour needed as wicked witch of West's economy melts
Hail Dorothy, the wicked witch is dead! In the classic movie, the Wizard of Oz, this is the ending of one era and entering of another.
Equity leadership likely to broaden out in remainder of 2009
European equities have enjoyed a strong rebound in recent months as business and consumer confidence indicators have started to improve, and investors anticipate the beginnings of a global economic recovery.