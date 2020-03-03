international equities

Weldon hit hard by cyclicals
Threadneedle's Cormac Weldon has reduced his fund's allocation to banks after being hit by consolidation among cyclical stocks earlier this year.

Analysis of quality key driver of stock selection
The volatility of the past two months experienced not only by US equities but across the world has been interpreted as evidence last year's so-called ‘dash to trash' is nearing an end.

