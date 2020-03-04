interactive financial adviser

Conjecture: Economic Outlook
Conjecture: Economic Outlook

In the latest Conjecture debate, our panellists from Rathbone Unit Trust Management, Threadneedle and Standard & Poor's discussed the current Economic Outlook.

Economic Outlook debate
Economic Outlook debate

In the wake of this year's Budget, with the UK just out of recession and facing a possible hung parliament, advisers face an uncertain domestic economic outlook.